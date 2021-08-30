Playing in the street as a three-year-old, Jiang Yuyan's life almost ended when she was run over by a dump truck

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Playing in the street as a three-year-old, Jiang Yuyan's life almost ended when she was run over by a dump truck.

Just 13 years later, she is rewriting swimming's record books and on Monday won her first Paralympics gold.

The injuries to the fun-loving toddler were so severe her right arm and leg were amputated, leaving her mother distraught.

"My good little girl was left disabled," Wang Zhifang told local media. "I thought the sky was falling. How would she spend her life?" But by the age of 14 it had become clear. Her daughter, now nicknamed "Flying Fish", was breaking world records and gaining global notoriety in the pool.

And on Monday, at the tender age of 16 and the youngest member of China's powerful 256-strong team at Tokyo 2020, she fulfilled a dream by winning her first Paralympics gold medal in the S6 50m butterfly.

The sensation from Shaoxing smashed her own world record in the heats at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre before storming to gold later in the final.

"This is my first Paralympic experience and in terms of my personal goals, it's a self-confidence boost," the teenager told AFP straight after her winning swim.

"Of course, it's very exciting. But most of all, I think it's the beginning of the next chapter of my life." Unable to swim competitively for two years because of the Covid pandemic, Jiang admitted she had to shake off some rust after arriving in Tokyo before she could win gold.

"Today was like the first day I felt on form," said Jiang.

"I needed five days here to get used to it, to train, to get proper sleep and get my old condition." She finished outside the medals in her first two S6 events over the weekend -- the 50m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relay.

But she was in unstoppable shape Monday as she cruised to gold in 34.69 seconds, the second fastest S6 50m butterfly swim of all time.

It was just outside her own world mark of 34.56 set earlier in the heats and she finished a huge 1.61sec ahead of silver medallist Nicole Turner of Ireland.