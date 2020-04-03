UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

From Grand Final To Building Site As NRL Players Go Back To Work

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:03 PM

From grand final to building site as NRL players go back to work

Six months ago they were playing one of the biggest games of their careers, but now stars of Australia's National Rugby League are working as builders and plumbers after the coronavirus shutdown forced them to find new jobs

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Six months ago they were playing one of the biggest games of their careers, but now stars of Australia's National Rugby League are working as builders and plumbers after the coronavirus shutdown forced them to find new jobs.

Several members of the Sydney Roosters, who won the grand final against the Canberra Raiders in October, are among the players back "on the tools" as they try to pay bills and mortgages after the season was suspended.

Players from the NRL, one of Australia's most popular sports, are facing hefty pay cuts this year after the pandemic shuttered sport worldwide and left the league battling for survival.

"Some of them are looking for jobs... some of them are on the tools already," Roosters coach Trent Robinson told radio station Triple M.

"Plumber, builder. There's lots of jobs that have been thrown out there for the guys, and they're still continuing to look.

"They know they're going to have some time. They know they've got to train, but after that they're looking to get back into some of their old trades." It's a similar story for players across the 16-team NRL, which came to a screeching halt after two rounds -- one played behind closed doors -- last month.

The NRL, cash-strapped despite its immense popularity and ubiquitous media presence, strongly resisted closure before anti-virus measures made it impossible to play on.

On Thursday, the NRL and the players' association agreed on an emergency deal under which players will lose five months' pay this year if the 2020 season is abandoned.

- Banana farmer - The league's suspension has meant a dizzying turnaround for the players, especially the Roosters who were celebrating their grand final win.

Now, Roosters lock Victor Radley is plying his trade as a carpenter, while Elliott Whitehead is driving a tractor and his Raiders teammate Jack Wighton posted on Instagram looking for work.

Elsewhere, Brisbane Broncos prop Thomas Flegler is working on his family's banana farm, earning just Aus$24.60 (US$14.93) an hour, according to a report.

"I can't really do much in Brisbane so I decided I would get home to see my family and try and make some money while we aren't playing," Flegler told Brisbane's Sunday Mail.

"I start work on Monday. I'm on the minimum wage. Dad said you are only a beginner, so you aren't worth more than the award wage." Broncos great Corey Parker said some players had moved in together to save on rent while the sport waits out COVID-19.

"I know some of our guys have actually moved out of the units they were currently renting and bunkered in with other guys because they quite simply can't pay the rent," Parker told Fox League Live.

Roosters recruit Josh Morris, a veteran with 288 NRL appearances across several clubs, said he was retraining and could soon be back in the workforce.

"For myself, I've played the game long enough to have some money put away," said Morris, according to Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

"But I also have mortgages that I have to pay as well.

"I'm doing a carpentry course at TAFE (technical college) at the moment and could end up on the tools at the end of the year, it's a very real prospect."

Related Topics

Australia Sports Rent Canberra Brisbane Sydney Turkish Lira Money October Sunday 2020 Family Media From Coach National Refinery Limited Instagram Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Burkina Faso frees prisoners to stem virus spread

5 minutes ago

Global virus cases top a million, deaths surpass 5 ..

8 minutes ago

Temperature checks, masks new norm for Amazon empl ..

5 minutes ago

Pentagon removes captain of virus-struck aircraft ..

5 minutes ago

World Bank approves 26.9 mln USD for Mongolia COVI ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Registers 601 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.