Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:05 PM

Former Iraqi football star Adnan Dirjal swapped his studs for a suit this week when he was named the country's new youth and sports minister

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Former Iraqi football star Adnan Dirjal swapped his studs for a suit this week when he was named the country's new youth and sports minister.

The slender and balding 60-year-old with a quick smile and sloping nose, who was one of Iraq's most prominent national captains, was one of the only recognisable Names among 15 ministers approved by parliament on Thursday, after five months of stalemate over a new government.

The fresh cabinet, led by Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi, is mostly staffed with ex-ministers and technocrats -- so an all-star name like Dirjal stands out.

His renown appears to have exempted him from the sectarian horse-trading that usually shapes government appointments in Iraq -- Dirjal, a Shiite Muslim, was nominated to the post by a Sunni party.

"Captain Dirjal is above sectarian calculations," tweeted parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halbussi, Iraq's most senior Sunni official.

Accompanying the tweet was a grainy video from a 1982 match against South Korea in which Dirjal scored, sparking jubilant cries from the crowd.

But others point to Dirjal's cozy connections with government leaders and businessmen in the Gulf, where he has been based for the past 25 years, as political capital Iraq's Sunnis would be keen to exploit.

- Football under fire - Dirjal launched his career in 1979, the same year Saddam Hussein came to power in a palace coup inside the ruling Baath party.

The defender played three seasons at Baghdad's most popular club Al-Zawraa before jumping to Al-Rasheed, owned by Saddam's son Uday, for five seasons starting in 1984.

Uday's reputation for violence included the alleged torture of footballers whom he deemed to have underperformed.

As captain, Dirjal led Al-Rasheed to win several cups and Iraqi league titles. He also played on the national team, helping it win the 1979 Gulf Cup and reach three Olympics.

