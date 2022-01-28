Frontier College for Women stun City Gulbahar Girls College in Handball final

Frontier College for Women Peshawar clinched the coveted trophy after defeating City Gulbahar Girls Degree College by 13-11 in the Handball final of the Peshawar Region Women Sports Festival, which concluded at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Frontier College for Women Peshawar clinched the coveted trophy after defeating City Gulbahar Girls Degree College by 13-11 in the Handball final of the Peshawar Region Women Sports Festival, which concluded at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safi was the chief guest on this occasion. Director Sports Peace school and College Miss Nousheen Khan, District Sports Officer Charsadda Tehseen Ullah Khan, Administrator Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Muhammad Imran Khan, Organizing Secretary Miss Najma Qazi, Director Sports Frontier College for Women Miss Gul Sanobar, Miss Afsheen of Bacha Khan Girls College, Sadia Gul, Amina Bibi, players and officials were also present.

Frontier College for Women defeated City Gulbahar Girls College by 13-11 and won Peshawar Regional Woman Yemen Sports Handball. For Frontier College for Women Kalsoom, Hina, Nadia, Maria and Bakhtawar scored two goals each while Sidra, Laila and Sarosh scored one goal each to make the 13 goal tally.

On the other hand for City Gulbahar College team Azra Bano, Sana, Malaika, Aleena and Gulnaz scored two goals each while Sameeda, Sehrish and Khatijah scored one goal each. Both the team played well and gave each other a tough fight. The match was also enjoyed by the supporters of each of the teams with both tied the tally 7-7 at the half-time.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Sania Safi was the special guest on the occasion and also witnessed the final. Those who also watched the final match were District Sports Officer Charsadda Tehseenullah Administrator Imran Khan, Miss Nosheen of Peace School and College Charsadda. Kulsoom, Hina, Maria, Sedrah Bakhtawar played at the front line and made some good combined moves while Laila, Soroush and Ayesha controlled the whole defence line and sometimes raided the rival defence.

Asiya, Ezra, Sana, Malaika and Aleena from City Gulbahar Girls College played well and made some good attacking moves while Gulnaz, who scored two goals played well at the mid-field and also played a key role in her flair distribution of passes.

In the third position match, Government Girls Degree College Bacha Khan defeated Girls College Tangi, Charsadda by 9-6 in the third position match. Girls College Bacha Khan dominated the match and did not give much time to Girls College Tangi to strike back.

Deputy Commissioner Sania Safi in her brief chat said that such games promote not only healthy activities among female players besides vital for female empowerment. She said half of our population of Pakistan is female and bringing them into the main mainstream of development would portray a positive image of the country among the comity of nations.

She said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan took keen interest in bringing female sports and that is why directed equal opportunities for them. She said the government is very keen and female athletes are being given equal opportunities to play sports like male athletes, which is why female athletes are competing at national and international levels.

She appreciated the organizing committee and said that it was very important to hold such events which would enable the mental and physical development of women. In the end, she distributed prizes among the athletes. Sports Officer Charsadda Tehseenullah presented a shield of Games to the special guest and appreciated her cooperation for the promotion of sports in district Charsadda.