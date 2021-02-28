Frontier College wins Pakistan Table Tennis Tournament

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Frontier College for Girls won the table tennis competition of Inter-College Women's sports Festival in connection with the celebrations of Stability Pakistan.

Frontier College defeated Government City College Gulbahar to win the Champions Trophy. On the occasion, Principal of Frontier College Zal-e-Huma presented trophies to the students who took prominent positions.

In connection with the celebrations of Stabilization of Pakistan, Government City Girls College Gulbahar, Government Girls College Nahaqi, Government Girls Degree College Bacha Khan, Government Girls Degree College Gulshan Rehman participated in the competitions.

In the semi-final matches of these competitions, the players of Government Girls' Degree City College, Gulbahar and Frontier College for Girls performed brilliantly. In the final match, the students of Frontier College won the championship trophy. On this occasion, the principal of Frontier College Zal Huma presented trophies to the players of both the teams.