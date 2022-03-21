UrduPoint.com

Frontier Corps North Sports Festival-2022 Concluded

Published March 21, 2022

Pakistan Sports Festival jointly organized by Frontier Corps North and Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded with great enthusiasm at Jamrud Sports Complex on Monday

Pakistan Sports Festival is jointly played in the tribal districts of Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur from February 1 to March 22.

More than one thousand teams and more than ten thousand players from these three districts participated. Sports, cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis and athletics competitions were held in the sports festival.

Final matches of various competitions were played in the closing ceremony held in Khyber District.

The chief guest Advisor to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Ayub Afridi appreciated the performance of the winning teams and distributed trophies and prizes.

The purpose of organizing this sports festival was to promote healthy activities and find new talent in tribal districts. The youth of these districts took an active part in this sports festival and thanked the government of Pakistan and Frontier Corps North and said that holding such tournaments would give rise to new players.

The closing ceremony was attended by athletes participating in the sports festival, officials of district administration and security forces and a large number of other guests.

>