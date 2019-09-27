UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Froome In Surprise Comeback Race In Japan

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:28 PM

Froome in surprise comeback race in Japan

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will take part in one of the events surrounding the Saitama Criterium in Japan in October, which would be his first race since a horror crash in June

Harrogate, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will take part in one of the events surrounding the Saitama Criterium in Japan in October, which would be his first race since a horror crash in June.

Froome, who won the 2013 Saitama Criterium, had not been expected to be back in any sort of event until 2020 but began training again in late August.

When contacted by AFP on Friday, race organisers ASO confirmed Froome would take part at Saitama, at the very least, in a team time-trial run over a short circuit.

Froome sustained dreadful injuries when he hit a brick wall at high speed, fracturing ribs, a femur, and an elbow after taking his hands off the handlebars to blow his nose three months ago.

He would be less likely to expose himself to a fall in Japan in the team time-trial, where the teams set off individually, rather than be exposed to the frantic racing a peloton can often present.

The 34-year-old sustained what were believed to be potentially life changing injuries during a practice ride of the time trial course at the Criterium du Dauphine earlier in the season, a race he was using to prepare for this year's Tour de France won by Ineos team-mate Egan Bernal.

Related Topics

France Japan June August October 2020 Event Race

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition Rakes in ..

11 minutes ago

Photographic exhibition depicting Indian atrocitie ..

3 minutes ago

Govt takes measures to promote tourism: Dr Firdous ..

3 minutes ago

Rain expected at scattered places including twin c ..

3 minutes ago

Some 25% of UK Rural Businesses May Collapse in Ca ..

6 minutes ago

Ali, Jalat shine on Day Two of Quaid-e Azam Trophy ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.