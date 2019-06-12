Froome Out Of Criterium After Training Fall
Zeeshan Mehtab 51 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:46 PM
Roanne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Chris Froome was taken to hospital Wednesday after falling on a training run for the Criterium du Dauphine 4th stage individual time-trial, Team Ineos said.
The team confirmed that Froome would take no further part in the race and said they would provide an update on his condition later.
The 34-year-old Froome is a three time winner at this race considered a form guide to the Tour de France, which starts in Brussels July 6.