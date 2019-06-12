UrduPoint.com
Froome Out Of Criterium After Training Fall

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:45 PM

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

Chris Froome was taken to hospital Wednesday after falling on a training run for the Criterium du Dauphine 4th stage, Team Ineos said

Roanne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Chris Froome was taken to hospital Wednesday after falling on a training run for the Criterium du Dauphine 4th stage, Team Ineos said.

The team confirmed that Froome would take no further part in the race, potentially casting a shadow over the 34-year-old's bid for a fifth Tour de France which starts in Brussels on July 6.

"Team INEOS can confirm that Chris Froome crashed during a recon of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine today. He is currently on his way to a local hospital and won't start today's fourth stage. We will provide a further update in due course," Ineos said on Twitter.

