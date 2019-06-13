UrduPoint.com
Froome Out Of Tour After Breaking Leg, Hip, Arm In Horror Crash

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

Froome out of Tour after breaking leg, hip, arm in horror crash

Roanne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Four-time winner Chris Froome is out of the Tour de France after fracturing his leg, hip, arm and ribs in a horrific high-speed crash on Wednesday.

Team Ineos confirmed the 34-year-old's dream of a fifth Tour de France title this year was over after a gust of wind hurtled him into a wall towards the end of a "recon" ahead of the Criterium du Dauphine's fourth stage time trial.

Froome suffered multiple fractures in his right femur, right elbow and ribs, and "will remain in hospital for at least two days in Saint-Etienne" before a decision on further treatment is taken, said his Ineos team principal Dave Brailsford.

It appeared Froome had taken his hand off the handlebars in order to blow his nose "and the wind's taken his front wheel and he's hit a wall," Brailsford told the BBC.

"It's a tough one, to be honest. He's not in great shape," he said, adding that Froome also broke his hip in the crash.

