Fucsovics becomes first Hungarian man in Wimbledon last-eight since 1948

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Marton Fucsovics became just the third Hungarian man and first in 73 years to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.

The 29-year-old, ranked at 48 in the world, defeated Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 and now meets Novak Djokovic for a place in the semi-finals.

Fucsovics blasted 41 winners past Rublev as he reached his first quarter-final at the Slams.

He is only the third Hungarian man in history to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon after Bela von Kehrling (1929) and Jozsef Asboth (1948).