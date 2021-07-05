UrduPoint.com
Fucsovics Becomes First Hungarian Man In Wimbledon Last-eight Since 1948

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:03 PM

Fucsovics becomes first Hungarian man in Wimbledon last-eight since 1948

Marton Fucsovics became just the third Hungarian man and first in 73 years to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Marton Fucsovics became just the third Hungarian man and first in 73 years to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.

The 29-year-old, ranked at 48 in the world, defeated Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 and now meets Novak Djokovic for a place in the semi-finals.

Fucsovics blasted 41 winners past Rublev as he reached his first quarter-final at the Slams.

He is only the third Hungarian man in history to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon after Bela von Kehrling (1929) and Jozsef Asboth (1948).

More Stories From Sports

