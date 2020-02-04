UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fuglsang Links With Banned Doctor Ferrari Probed - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Fuglsang links with banned doctor Ferrari probed - reports

Paris, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Top cyclist Jakob Fuglsang is the subject of an investigation over links with Michele Ferrari, the disgraced Italian doctor who was banned for life for his role in the Lance Armstrong doping scandal, Denmark's Politiken newspaper claimed Sunday.

"Information from the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) indicates that (Astana rider) Jakob Fuglsang is part of the program of Michele Ferrari, and that his teammate Alexey Lutsenko was present during at least one meeting between them in Nice/Monaco," said an excerpt from a "secret" CADF report published by Politiken.

CADF is the body which deals with doping controls for the International Cycling Union (UCI).

"CADF has obtained information suggesting that Michele Ferrari continues to be involved in the Astana team, and that he went to Monaco (where Fuglsang is based) and other places to meet the riders," claimed the report.

Fuglsang, 34, who won the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, recently extended his contract with Astana.

Ferrari was banned for life by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for his relationship with the disgraced Armstrong who was also kicked out of the sport and stripped of his seven Tour de France titles after he admitted doping.

Ferrari also worked with 2012 Olympic champion Alexandre Vinokourov who was suspended for two years in 2007 for blood doping. Vinokourov is Astana's sporting director.

Related Topics

Scandal Cycling France Doctor Astana Monaco United States Denmark Sunday 2019 Olympics From Ferrari Top Blood

Recent Stories

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

27 minutes ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

29 minutes ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

29 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.