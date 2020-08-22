Fujaira Prince held on tenaciously to claim the Ebor on Saturday and strike a rare blow for favourite backers in York's celebrated handicap

York, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Fujaira Prince held on tenaciously to claim the Ebor on Saturday and strike a rare blow for favourite backers in York's celebrated handicap.

Andrea Atzeni's mount denied front-running outsider Glencadam Glory and Verdana Blue to justify his 11-2 odds at the head of the betting for the York festival's closing day feature.

The Ebor frequently proves a reliable source of income for bookmakers, with Fujaira Prince the first favourite to prevail since 2007.

"That was very smooth really. The plan was always to go forward and get a nice position which we did," reported Atzeni.

"He's a very willing partner," added the winning rider of the race that lends its name to York's four-day meeting.

"He's very easy to deal with and is the sort of horse you could put anywhere in a race. It makes my job a lot easier."Fujaira Prince was supplying trainer Roger Varian with a first Ebor success.

The six-year-old grey ran here on the back of hitting the mark at Royal Ascot, and one British bookmaker reacted by cutting his odds in half to 20-1 for the Melbourne Cup in November.