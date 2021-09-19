UrduPoint.com

Fulham Beaten As Bournemouth Go Top In Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

London, Sept 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Ovie Ejaria scored twice as Reading stunned former English second-tier leaders Fulham with a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage on Saturday as Bournemouth went to the top of the Championship table.

Former Liverpool midfielder Ejaria opened the scoring after 19 minutes and then doubled the visitors' lead eight minutes after the break as the Londoners, for whom Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid both hit the woodwork before substitute Rodrigo Muniz scored four minutes from time, lost for the second time in three games.

West Browmich Albion were unable to capitalise as they could only draw 1-1 at Preston, with Matt Philipps' header for the Baggies cancelling out Ben Whiteman's goal.

Bournemouth ended the day two points clear at the summit after Philip Billing's second-half shot secured a 1-0 win at Cardiff.

Derby, facing the threat of a points deduction should they go ahead with a plan to enter administration, put their off-field troubles to one side as birthday boy Max Bird saw the Rams on the way to a 2-1 win over Stoke.

Bird scored his first goal for Derby on his 21st birthday and a second from Curtis Davies made it 2-0 at half-time, with Tom Ince's reply coming too late for the Potters.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest -- like arch Midlands rivals Derby champions of England back in the 1970s -- were guided to a fine 2-0 victory at Huddersfield by interim manager Steven Reid.

Forest parted company with Chris Hughton following a 2-0 loss at home to Middlesbrough on Wednesday, but Lewis Grabban's 22nd-minute strike and an own-goal from Lee Nicholls three minutes after half-time secured just a second league victory of the season for Forest.

Swansea came from 3-0 down at Luton after just 23 minutes to snatch a 3-3 draw.

The Hatters looked to be cruising after Luke Berry and two goals from Elijah Adebayo, but Jamie Paterson and substitute Oliver Ntcham dragged Swansea back into the game before Joel Piroe, another substitute, levelled two minutes into stoppage time.

Nahki Wells also left it late to fire Bristol City to a 2-1 victory at former club QPR, while George Saville cancelled out Victor Gyokeres' early opener to hand Millwall a 1-1 home draw with high-flying Coventry.

