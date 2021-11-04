UrduPoint.com

Fulham Crush Blackburn With Magnificent Seven

Thu 04th November 2021

London, Nov 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Fulham powered to a superb 7-0 demolition of Blackburn on Wednesday as the Championship promotion chasers stepped up their bid for a quick return to the Premier League.

Marco Silva's second placed side are just two points behind leaders Bournemouth, who suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat against Preston.

Neeskens Kebano and Aleksandar Mitrovic put Fulham two goals ahead before Blackburn's Jan Paul van Hecke was sent off on the half-hour mark.

The Dutch defender was shown a straight red card for serious foul play after bringing down Harry Wilson.

Wilson scored a quick double early in the second half as Fulham closed in on a fifth successive league win.

Late goals from Kebano and substitute Rodrigo Muniz, who netted twice from the bench, rounded off a magnificent night for the Cottagers at Ewood Park.

There was even better news for Fulham from Dean Court as Bournemouth lost for the first time in the league this season.

Ben Whiteman put Preston ahead at the start of the second half.

Philip Billing equalised on the hour mark but Alistair McCann struck 12 minutes from time to give the Lilywhites a first away league win this term.

Third-placed West Bromwich Albion also edged closer to Bournemouth after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Hull at The Hawthorns.

Karlan Grant scored the winner after 69 minutes to leave Albion six points behind the leaders.

Steven Fletcher's 79th-minute strike sealed a 1-0 win for Stoke at Blackpool.

QPR are up to fifth place after Andre Gray's first-half goal saw them win 1-0 at struggling Cardiff.

Barnsley come from behind to win 2-1 against Derby at Oakwell.

Sam Baldock put Derby ahead but goals from Victor Adeboyejo and Aaron Iseka turned it around the hosts.

