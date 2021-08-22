Fulham extend strong start to Championship promotion bid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Fulham extended their strong start to the Championship season with a 2-0 win against Hull, while promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion beat Blackburn 2-1 on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho netted in the first half at Craven Cottage to make it three successive wins.

Fulham, relegated from the Premier League last term, sit top of the Championship with 10 points from four games.

However, Marco Silva's side were hit by first half injuries to Tim Ream and Kenny Tete before Carvalho needed to be replaced in the closing stages.

West Brom are second after a 2-1 win at Blackburn maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Alex Mowatt's spectacular volley put West Brom ahead in the opening moments.

Matt Phillips doubled the lead from close-range in first-half stoppage-time.

Blackburn were given hope after Ben Brereton Diaz profited from a Sam Johnstone error.

But Valerien Ismael's men, who have scored at least two goals in each game this season, held on to stay level on points with Fulham.

Third placed Stoke also remain unbeaten after a 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Josh Tymon scored the only goal shortly after the hour mark with a cool finish from Joe Allen's pass.

Forest's dismal start to the season goes on as they remain without a point after four games and sit bottom of the table.

There were already questions surrounding Forest boss Chris Hughton's future before the game and speculation about his potential dismissal will only increase.

Forest supporters were heard chanting 'sacked in the morning' seconds after Stoke's goal went in.

Matt Godden's goal in the eighth minute of stoppage-time gave Coventry a dramatic 2-1 victory over Reading.

Coventry's Jamie Allen had equalised seconds after coming on to cancel out John Swift's 40th-minute penalty.

Fellow substitute Godden stole the points, breaking Reading's resistance to earn Coventry's second home win of the season.

Charlie Austin scored a last-gasp equaliser as fifth placed QPR came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Barnsley.

Dominik Frieser and Cauley Woodrow scored to put Barnsley in control in the first half at Loftus Road.

But Ilias Chair netted with 14 minutes remaining before Yoann Barbet pulled the ball back for Austin to equalise in the final seconds.