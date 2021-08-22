UrduPoint.com

Fulham Extend Strong Start To Championship Promotion Bid

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Fulham extend strong start to Championship promotion bid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Fulham extended their strong start to the Championship season with a 2-0 win against Hull, while promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion beat Blackburn 2-1 on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho netted in the first half at Craven Cottage to make it three successive wins.

Fulham, relegated from the Premier League last term, sit top of the Championship with 10 points from four games.

However, Marco Silva's side were hit by first half injuries to Tim Ream and Kenny Tete before Carvalho needed to be replaced in the closing stages.

West Brom are second after a 2-1 win at Blackburn maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Alex Mowatt's spectacular volley put West Brom ahead in the opening moments.

Matt Phillips doubled the lead from close-range in first-half stoppage-time.

Blackburn were given hope after Ben Brereton Diaz profited from a Sam Johnstone error.

But Valerien Ismael's men, who have scored at least two goals in each game this season, held on to stay level on points with Fulham.

Third placed Stoke also remain unbeaten after a 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Josh Tymon scored the only goal shortly after the hour mark with a cool finish from Joe Allen's pass.

Forest's dismal start to the season goes on as they remain without a point after four games and sit bottom of the table.

There were already questions surrounding Forest boss Chris Hughton's future before the game and speculation about his potential dismissal will only increase.

Forest supporters were heard chanting 'sacked in the morning' seconds after Stoke's goal went in.

Matt Godden's goal in the eighth minute of stoppage-time gave Coventry a dramatic 2-1 victory over Reading.

Coventry's Jamie Allen had equalised seconds after coming on to cancel out John Swift's 40th-minute penalty.

Fellow substitute Godden stole the points, breaking Reading's resistance to earn Coventry's second home win of the season.

Charlie Austin scored a last-gasp equaliser as fifth placed QPR came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Barnsley.

Dominik Frieser and Cauley Woodrow scored to put Barnsley in control in the first half at Loftus Road.

But Ilias Chair netted with 14 minutes remaining before Yoann Barbet pulled the ball back for Austin to equalise in the final seconds.

Related Topics

Road Tete Reading Coventry Nottingham Stoke Lead Austin From Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

43 minutes ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

43 minutes ago
 Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

48 minutes ago
 Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' c ..

Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' criminals

48 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

48 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.