Fulham Hit Reading For Seven To Reignite Promotion Push

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Fulham hit Reading for seven to reignite promotion push

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Fulham moved back into second place in the Championship by humiliating relegation-threatened Reading 7-0 on Tuesday.

It is the second time this season Marco Silva's men have won 7-0 on the road having inflicted the same scoreline on promotion rivals Blackburn in November.

The visitors led 2-0 at the break through Harry Wilson's strike and an Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty.

Fulham proved rampant in the second period, as Reading collapsed, with further goals from Wilson, Kenny Tete, Neeskens Kebano, Tosin Adarabioyo and Mitrovic.

The Cottagers had not won in their five previous league matches to fall out of the top two automatic promotion places.

But they leapfrogged Blackburn to move just a point behind leaders Bournemouth and with a game in hand to come.

Defeat rounded off a miserable few days for Reading after they were dumped out the FA Cup by non-league Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.

The Royals remain just three points above the relegation zone.

