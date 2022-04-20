UrduPoint.com

Fulham Promoted Back To The Premier League

Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Fulham promoted back to the Premier League

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Fulham were promoted back to the Premier League on Tuesday with four games to spare as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in a 3-0 win over Preston at Craven Cottage.

It is the fifth consecutive season the Cottagers have changed divisions as they were also promoted in 2018 and 2020 before being relegated in their first season back in the top flight.

However, in contrast to their need to go via the playoffs two years ago, Marco Silva's men have been the best side in the Championship by a distance this season.

Mitrovic has been the major reason why and the Serb took his tally to an incredible 40 goals in 40 league games this season with a first-half double.

Liverpool-bound Fabio Carvalho was also on target as Fulham also closed in on sealing the Championship title.

They lead Bournemouth by nine points with five games left for the Cherries to catch them.

Related Topics

Bournemouth Lead 2018 2020 Best Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

8 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

8 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

8 hours ago
 US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - ..

US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Reports

8 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.