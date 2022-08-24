UrduPoint.com

Fulham Suffer Shock League Cup Exit Against Fourth-tier Crawley

Muhammad Rameez Published August 24, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Fulham suffer shock League Cup exit against fourth-tier Crawley

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Fulham suffered an embarrassing League Cup exit as the Premier League side were beaten 2-0 by Crawley in a second round shock on Tuesday.

Marco Silva's side are 83 places above League Two Crawley and beat Brentford 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

But the Fulham manager's decision to make 10 changes backfired badly at the Broadfield Stadium as struggling Crawley upset the form book.

Former Fulham striker Kevin Betsy, who has taken only a single point from his first five matches as Crawley manager, masterminded a memorable victory thanks to goals from Tom Nichols and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi.

The Cottagers joined Norwich and Leeds on the list of top-flight clubs who have suffered cup embarrassment at Crawley in recent years.

Silva handed debuts to Issa Diop, Marlon Fossey and 17-year-old academy graduate Luke Harris, while Shane Duffy and Kevin Mbabu made their first starts.

But Fulham fell behind with 16 minutes on the clock when Nichols took Ashley Nadesan's pass and drilled a low left-footed drive across Marek Rodak into the far corner.

Just four minutes into the second half, Fulham midfielder Tyrese Francois conceded possession deep inside his own half and Balagizi seized on Nichols' reverse pass to slot home.

"From the first minute they wanted it more than us. We lost a bit of control of the game and started to make some mistakes, then they scored and everything was more difficult for us," Silva said.

"These type of games you have to equalise with the same enthusiasm, the same intensity as our opponent." The Premier League clubs involved in this season's European competitions have a bye into the third round, leaving the spotlight on Aston Villa, Everton and Leicester in the other second round ties.

Villa came from behind to spare Steven Gerrard's blushes in a 4-1 win at Bolton.

After a frustrating start to the season and just three wins from 14 games stretching back to March, questions were being asked of Villa's direction under Gerrard.

The Premier League side were stunned as Dion Charles gave third tier Bolton a 24th-minute lead, but Douglas Luiz levelled directly from a corner.

Danny Ings put Villa ahead with a 62nd-minute penalty and further goals from Lucas Digne and Leon Bailey eased Villa into the third round.

"You are always looking for the right reaction and response," Gerrard said.

Everton are also off to a slow start in the Premier League and they only scraped into the third round with a 1-0 victory at League One side Fleetwood.

A first-half goal from Demarai Gray, playing after Tom Davies was injured in the warm-up, ensured Frank Lampard's side progressed.

Leicester needed a 3-1 penalty shoot-out victory to avoid a shock defeat at fourth tier Stockport, who held Brendan Rodgers' troubled side to a 0-0 draw.

Without a win in three Premier League games and with Wesley Fofana and James Maddison linked with moves, Leicester needed debutant keeper Daniel Iversen to make three saves in the shoot-out before they advanced.

Bournemouth edged past Norwich as Todd Cantwell missed the decisive penalty in the Cherries' 5-3 shoot-out victory after a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez celebrated his opener by wearing an eye patch and pirate hook as his team beat Preston 2-1 at Molineux.

Southampton cruised to a 3-0 victory at Cambridge and Nottingham Forest beat Grimsby by the same score.

Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Oxford and Brentford eased to a 2-0 victory at Colchester.

Related Topics

Injured Road Liverpool Douglas Leon Same Leicester Cambridge Norwich Oxford Nottingham Leeds Lead Cantwell Cuban Peso March From Premier League

Recent Stories

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

8 hours ago
 LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of fly ..

LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of flyover project

8 hours ago
 Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions driv ..

Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions drive: Rana Sanaullah

8 hours ago
 Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining s ..

Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining students: Shaza Fatima

8 hours ago
 Educational institutions to remain closed for two ..

Educational institutions to remain closed for two days

8 hours ago
 Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material Fr ..

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.