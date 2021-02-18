UrduPoint.com
Fulham's Parker Eyes 'massive' Game As He Plots Great Escape

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:22 PM

Fulham's Parker eyes 'massive' game as he plots great escape

Fulham manager Scott Parker believes his relegation-threatened team can win "any game" as he plots a Premier League great escape, with fellow strugglers Sheffield United the next team in his sights

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Fulham manager Scott Parker believes his relegation-threatened team can win "any game" as he plots a Premier League great escape, with fellow strugglers Sheffield United the next team in his sights.

Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United appeared to be cut adrift but a win on Saturday would take Parker's men to within three points of 17th-placed Newcastle.

Steve Bruce's Newcastle face a daunting trip to Manchester United the following day, having won just three games on the road all season.

Fulham have a win and two draws from their past three matches, including an impressive 2-0 victory against Everton and Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Burnley.

"It's a massive game for us now," Parker said, referring to the Sheffield United match. "The gap (to Newcastle) was 10 points, it's now six.

"It's going in the right direction and we're going into Saturday trying to win that game.

"Our main focus is how we perform to get results in this division but of course the main focus (is to reel in Newcastle)." Parker's side, in their first season back in he Premier League, have won just three of their 24 games this season, drawing 10 times.

The former England midfielder said he was confident Fulham could begin converting the draws into wins.

"I believe we're very competitive in this league," said Parker. "I feel every game we play, we can win, I honestly do.

"I feel like my team can really go and get results in this division, we've proven that. We've only won all three all season but we're very hard to beat and we have got quality."

More Stories From Sports

