Full Contact Martial Arts Competition Held
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad sports board and Islamabad Full Contact Martial Arts Association jointly organized the Giga Challenge Cup 2024, an international standard martial arts competition, here at DHA II.
The event was organized by SK Martial Arts academy, an associate club of Islamabad Full Contact Martial Arts Association, in collaboration with Giga Group, said a press release.
The competition featured athletes from all disciplines of Kyokushin, including World Independent Kyokushin Organization.
Over 60 international standard players from various organizations participated in the full-contact martial arts competitions. The event was attended by a large number of spectators who praised the international standard of the competitions.
The supreme jury panel consisted of Shehan Shikal, Shehan Arshad Jan, Shehan Rahmat Gul Afridi, and Shehan Ziaullah Khan. The center referee panel included president So Kyokushin Zakir Khilji, Raza ullah Khan, Allah Gul, Noor Agha, and Ibrahim.
At the conclusion of the event, Giga Group's Chairman and Management distributed awards and cash prizes to the champions and shields to the officials.
Giga Group's Chairman congratulated SK Martial Arts Academy's CEO and Islamabad Kyokushin Association's Official, Shehan Intikhab Alam, and General Secretary of Islamabad Full Contact Martial Arts Association Qamar Nadeem on successfully organizing the Challenge Cup 2024.
He also appreciated Islamabad Sports Board's efforts to promote martial arts in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England24 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh battle at 101-3 as South Africa threaten innings defeat30 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh battle at 101-3 as South Africa threaten innings defeat50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, England optimistic to put up a good show in 3rd Test2 hours ago
-
Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games2 hours ago
-
Verreynne century puts South Africa on top, Bangladesh 19-2 at tea3 hours ago
-
England name XI for 3rd Test3 hours ago
-
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour5 hours ago
-
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors5 hours ago
-
Pakistan team prepares for final Test against England21 hours ago
-
FIH Forum to be held in Oman1 day ago
-
Australia to host 2026 WSF World Masters Championships1 day ago