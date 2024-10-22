Open Menu

Full Contact Martial Arts Competition Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Full contact martial arts competition held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad sports board and Islamabad Full Contact Martial Arts Association jointly organized the Giga Challenge Cup 2024, an international standard martial arts competition, here at DHA II.

The event was organized by SK Martial Arts academy, an associate club of Islamabad Full Contact Martial Arts Association, in collaboration with Giga Group, said a press release.

The competition featured athletes from all disciplines of Kyokushin, including World Independent Kyokushin Organization.

Over 60 international standard players from various organizations participated in the full-contact martial arts competitions. The event was attended by a large number of spectators who praised the international standard of the competitions.

The supreme jury panel consisted of Shehan Shikal, Shehan Arshad Jan, Shehan Rahmat Gul Afridi, and Shehan Ziaullah Khan. The center referee panel included president So Kyokushin Zakir Khilji, Raza ullah Khan, Allah Gul, Noor Agha, and Ibrahim.

At the conclusion of the event, Giga Group's Chairman and Management distributed awards and cash prizes to the champions and shields to the officials.

Giga Group's Chairman congratulated SK Martial Arts Academy's CEO and Islamabad Kyokushin Association's Official, Shehan Intikhab Alam, and General Secretary of Islamabad Full Contact Martial Arts Association Qamar Nadeem on successfully organizing the Challenge Cup 2024.

He also appreciated Islamabad Sports Board's efforts to promote martial arts in Islamabad.

