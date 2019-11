Full dress rehearsal of inaugural ceremony of 21 days long Rohi Sports Festival which will be held tomorrow at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Full dress rehearsal of inaugural ceremony of 21 days long Rohi sports Festival which will be held tomorrow at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur

This was stated by Divisional Sports Officer Bahawalpur Maqsoodul Hasan here today.

"As many as 42 hockey teams of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar would pariticipate in the event", he maintained.