Full Venues At Tokyo Olympics 'very Difficult': Organisers

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:45 PM

Full stadiums will be "very difficult" at the Tokyo Olympics, the head of the Games warned Wednesday, as organisers pushed back a decision on how many domestic fans can attend until June

Overseas spectators have already been barred from the Games for the first time, and a ruling on Japan-based fans was expected by the end of this month.

Overseas spectators have already been barred from the Games for the first time, and a ruling on Japan-based fans was expected by the end of this month.

But with parts of the country including Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency, organisers said they needed more time. The Games open in less than three months on July 23.

"As we look into the evolving situation with the domestic infections status involving new strains, we have agreed that a decision regarding spectator capacity at the Olympic and Paralympic venues will be made in June," Olympic officials said after top-level talks.

Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto said it was now unlikely that fans would fill venues as in past Olympics.

"We have to watch the situation and consider accordingly. As of now, full venues is very difficult, I understand that," she said.

"There may be a time that we have to decide on the Games behind closed doors, no spectators," she added.

But "to the extent possible, as many people as possible should be able to enjoy the Tokyo Games".

Organisers also announced new virus rules for athletes including daily antigen virus testing -- up from a previous plan for tests every four days.

Unclear or positive results will be followed up with additional tests to confirm.

"If you have a confirmed positive test for Covid-19 during the Games... you will not be allowed to compete," an updated virus rule book warns.

