Funds for PM 1000 Playground Project fully utilized in FY 2020-21: Project Director

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A fund of Rs331 million has been allocated for the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project during the fiscal year 2020-21 has been fully utilized, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand informed on Wednesday.

He said by June 31, 2021 around 151 playground facilities under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Projects would be completed.

He said PMU 1000 team including Amir Bettani Muhammad, Deputy Director Lead Engineer Asad Khan, Engineer Paras Ahmad, Engineer Umar Shahzed have been working hard and succeeded in utilizing 100 percent grant allocated for the FY 2020-21.

Giving complete detail of the fund utilized in different districts for the construction under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project, he said, for Abottabad Rs1,631,000 million, Buner Rs3,200,000, Chitral Lower Rs22,290, 500 million, Chitral Upper Rs24, 449,500 million, Dir Lower Rs11, 570, 265 million, Dera Ismail Khan Rs4, 150, 000, Haripur Rs11, 409,000, Khyber Rs18, 910,000, Kohat Rs50,000, Lakki Marwat Rs6, 930,000 million, Malakand Rs12, 351,000, Mardan Rs24, 258,000 million, Nowshera Rs7,580,000 million, Peshawar Rs168, 902, 200 million, Swat Rs13, 860,000 million, Tank Rs1,000,000 million and South Waziristan Rs7, 260,000 million.

He said the PMU team along with Regional sports Officer Bannu Anwar Kamal Burki visited Bannu Township where work on the Badminton Hall is in full swing.

The work will be completed by the end of this month. Then the PMU visited Postgraduate College Bannu wherein Badminton Hall is ready for the final slab. The cricket academy in Postgraduate College will be completed till October 2021.

The PMU strictly directed the contractor that there will be no compromise on quality and quantity of work.

Murad Ali said currently 18 Cricket academies and 25 Badminton Halls are in execution in which Two Badminton Halls in Swat have already completed.

The team, he said, also called on Principal Prof Atta Ullah Khan for quality work. The PMU would be submitting reports to the secretary and DG Sport's for 1000 ongoing schemes currently being in progress.

The 1000 PMU has already utilized the 331 million budget allocated for the year 2020-21. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appreciated the PMU team of 1000, he informed.