'Funnier Things Have Happened', Says Nidamanuru As Dutch Eye India Win

Muhammad Rameez Published November 08, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Netherlands all-rounder Teja Nidamanuru said "funnier things have happened" when asked to assess his side's chances of finishing their World Cup campaign with a win over unbeaten hosts India

The Netherlands suffered a crushing 160-run defeat by England in Pune on Tuesday that dropped them to the bottom of the 10-team table.

India, by contrast, have been the form team of the tournament with a perfect record of eight wins from eight games.

That has left them top of the standings and already assured of a semi-final berth ahead of their group-stage finale against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Dutch have already upset one giant at this World Cup with a 38-run defeat of title contenders South Africa, like India also now in the last four, in Dharamsala last month.

"To arguably play the best team in the competition at the top of the table is something we're very excited by," India-born Nidamanuru, 29, told reporters.

"It's a game of cricket, right?. So it (a win) could be possible.

"We play our brand of cricket, we do what we do well...We've got guys who can play spin well. We've also got guys who can take wickets, obviously you need a bit of luck.

"There's no doubt that they (India) are a very strong team and they've been playing very good cricket.

But funnier things have happened."

Right now, however, non-Test side the Netherlands are propping up the World Cup standings.

"Of course, it's disappointing to be in the last place," said Nidamanuru

"Our objective to come to the World Cup was to be in a position to play knockout cricket.

"We pride ourselves on being able to evolve and grow, which this exposure against the top nine teams in the world has done for us.

"I'm sure that we'll pick ourselves up and move forward in the coming tournaments. We have already qualified for the T20 World Cup next year."

Although there was no denying the Netherlands were on the end of a thrashing on Tuesday, they did have fellow strugglers England, the soon to be dethroned champions, in trouble at 192-6.

But Ben Stokes' 108, his maiden World Cup hundred, and Chris Woakes (51) took the game away from them as England finished on 339-9.

The Netherlands collapsed to 179 all out in reply, Nidamanuru top-scoring with an unbeaten 41.

Things might still have been different had not Nidamanuru dropped a tough chance when Stokes was on 41.

"When it comes to big plays and taking those half-chances, we definitely pride ourselves on doing that as a fielding unit...It is a little bit disappointing," he said.

