Furuhashi at the double as Celtic stay out in front

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Kyogo Furuhashi maintained his hot streak with two more goals as champions Celtic kept an iron grip on top spot in the Scottish Premiership with a decisive 4-0 win at home to St Mirren on Wednesday.

The Japan international took his tally to seven goals in as many games with his skill in being able to play off the shoulder of the last man twice rewarded following prolonged VAR reviews as Celtic won their 11th successive home league fixture.

Liel Abada had fired Celtic into a 15th-minute lead before Furuhashi was on target either side of the interval.

Substitute David Turnbull completed the scoring four minutes from time with a superb 25-yard strike.

Victory meant Celtic remained nine points clear of Glasgow arch rivals Rangers after convincingly defeating the only Scottish side to beat them so far this season.

St Mirren, who dropped to seventh, were the last Scottish side to enjoy a domestic win at Parkhead, nearly two years ago.

"I thought it was a really strong all-round performance. We did all the aspects of our game pretty well tonight," said Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

Rangers clung on to Celtic's coat-tails as Alfredo Morelos scored twice in a come-from-behind 3-2 win away to 10-man Kilmarnock.

Killie defender Chris Stokes had the home faithful cheering at Rugby Park when he opened the scoring just six minutes into the match with a header from a corner.

Colombian striker Morelos, however, equalised midway through the first half.

Ryan Kent struck six minutes after the break before Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong was sent off for a second bookable offence following an elbow in the face of left-back Borna Barisic.

It was from a Barisic cross that Morelos headed in his second goal in the 73rd minute but Rangers had to endure a nervous finish after Joe Wright pulled a goal back five minutes from time for second-from-bottom Kilmarnock.

"The first five-ten minutes, Killie came right for us and we were slow to start," said Rangers manager Michael Beale.

"After that, we grew in the game, scored a fantastic equaliser then were excellent for large periods of the second half and got 3-1 in front and should have taken one or two more opportunities.

"Then we concede a silly free-kick, it's a great strike from the lad, and same old story -- it's heart in mouth for the final five minutes." Hearts remained third in the table following a 5-0 rout of Aberdeen that saw the Edinburgh club score four goals in the first half at their Tynecastle home.

Josh Ginnelly scored twice, with Michael Smith and Lawrence Shankland also on target before the interval.

Cammy Devlin made it 5-0 just after the hour mark as Hearts, now unbeaten in eight games, were left seven points clear of fourth-placed Livingston.

It was a frustrating night for Livingston after their match at home to Dundee United was called off less than 90 minutes before kick-off because of a frozen pitch.