UrduPoint.com

Furuhashi Strikes As Celtic Go Nine Points Clear

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 22, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Furuhashi strikes as Celtic go nine points clear

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Kyogo Furuhashi scored the winner as Celtic defeated Livingston 2-1 on Wednesday to restore their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Japan striker was on target at the end of the first half after the champions had taken the lead at Parkhead through an own goal from Ayo Obileye.

But first-half stoppage time saw Livingston captain Nicky Devlin pull a goal back in his 100th Premiership appearance.

Celtic dominated the first half but were less fluent after the interval, although Liel Abada, who set up both their goals, had a goal disallowed after a lengthy VAR review.

Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou was left frustrated by his side's failure to kill off the game.

"I thought the performance wasn't one of our best," he told the BBC.

"The first half was OK -- but I'm disappointed that we had balls across the box and we didn't have bodies in those areas." The Australian added: "At 2-0 the game should have been over for us. When you're faced with teams sitting back you've got to find ways of getting in behind.

" Celtic went ahead in the 23rd minute when Abada's powerful centre deflected off Obileye's knee and flew into the roof of the net from six yards out.

Furuhashi had two shots saved before he doubled the lead, the forward getting ahead of Obileye to turn in a low cross from Israeli star Abada for his 12th goal of the season.

Livingston, however, stunned the home crowd when, barely 90 seconds later, Devlin, capitalising on hesitancy in the Celtic defence, poked the ball past former England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Former Rangers midfielder Stephen Kelly nearly equalised with a well-struck volley from 20 yards, his shot producing an acrobatic save from Hart.

Celtic thought they had a third goal when Abada fired home but the winger's effort was eventually disallowed for a push on Livingston defender Morgan Boyes.

Both Abada and Sead Haksabanovic then missed half-chances, but there were no late scares for Celtic as they extended their lead over arch Glasgow rivals Rangers at the top of the table.

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Glasgow Lead Japan From Best Top

Recent Stories

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Govern ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasu ..

8 hours ago
 National Assembly Special Committee directs to reg ..

National Assembly Special Committee directs to regularize all contractual employ ..

8 hours ago
 Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent v ..

Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent viruses in body: Study

8 hours ago
 Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel ch ..

Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel chaos

8 hours ago
 US lawmakers race weather to reach government fund ..

US lawmakers race weather to reach government funding deal

9 hours ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.