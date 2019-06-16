UrduPoint.com
Fury Batters Schwarz With Second Round Knockout

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 12:20 PM

Las Vegas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Unbeaten British heavyweight Tyson Fury outclassed Germany's Tom Schwarz to score a victory by second-round technical knockout here Saturday.

Fury, determined to put on a show on his Las Vegas debut, overwhelmed Schwarz with a dazzling display of ringcraft before unloading in the second round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The flamboyant 30-year-old had established his dominance early, rocking Schwarz repeatedly with a series of stiff left jabs in the first round that reddened the German fighter's face.

In the second round Fury bamboozled Schwarz by switching to southpaw, once again repeatedly catching his less experienced opponent.

Fury had Schwarz on the canvas after uncorking a crisp right-left combination, blood pouring from the German fighter's nose.

He then cornered Schwarz and unfurled a series of unopposed punches that left referee Kenny Bayless no option but to wave an end to the fight.

"The key tonight was to enjoy myself," Fury said afterwards. "I used the jab, I was slipping and sliding.""I came here to have fun and put on a show for Las Vegas and I hope everyone enjoyed it as much as I did," added Fury, who had entered the ring wearing a stars and Stripes-themed costume to the strains of James Brown's "Living in America."The win saw Fury improve to 28-0-1 with 20 knockouts and will heighten demand for a rematch against undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

