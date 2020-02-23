UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fury Batters Wilder In TKO Triumph In WBC Heavyweight Title Rematch

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 11:20 AM

Fury batters Wilder in TKO triumph in WBC heavyweight title rematch

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder on the way to a seventh-round technical knockout, seizing the World Boxing Council heavyweight title as he handed the American his first defeat.

Fourteen months after their dramatic split-decision draw, Britain's Fury battered the American champion -- who had blood streaming from his left ear and leaking from his mouth when referee Kenny Bayless called a halt.

Fury had dropped Wilder in the third and fifth rounds and was landing blows at will -- Fury's corner finally throwing in the towel and Bayless stopping it at 1:39 of the round.

Related Topics

World From Blood Boxing

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

11 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

11 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.