UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fury-Joshua In Jeopardy Over Wilder Rematch Order: Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:40 AM

Fury-Joshua in jeopardy over Wilder rematch order: reports

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Tyson Fury's heavyweight unification fight with Anthony Joshua could be put on hold after an independent arbitrator ruled that the WBC heavyweight champion must face former champion Deontay Wilder in a rematch, US reports said Monday.

ESPN and The Athletic website said retired judge Daniel Weinstein upheld a claim lodged by Wilder that Fury must face him in a third fight by September 15 following their February 2020 title battle.

While the arbitrator's ruling is not a formal court order, it would be deemed enforceable by courts if Wilder and Fury are unable to reach agreement, reports said.

Monday's ruling comes just a day after Fury announced he had agreed to fight Joshua in Saudi Arabia on August 14 where the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts will be up for grabs.

"Massive announcement FURY VS JOSHUA IS ON AUGUST 14 in The kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The worlds (sic) biggest sporting event all eyes on us," Fury wrote on Twitter, describing the bout as "100 percent on.

" Monday's ruling does not necessarily torpedo the money-spinning all-British Joshua-Fury fight in the middle East.

Wilder could yet agree to waive his right to a third meeting with Fury -- for a lucrative step-aside fee -- or seek to obtain a commitment from the Fury and Joshua camps that he will fight the winner of the Saudi Arabia showdown.

Weinstein's ruling on Monday did not grant Wilder any monetary damages and also said an extension to the September 15 deadline was permissible if both the Wilder and Fury camps could reach agreement.

Neither Fury nor Wilder have fought since clashing in Las Vegas in February last year, where Fury outclassed the previously unbeaten American to win via a seventh-round technical knockout.

The two fighters had previously clashed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2018, battling to an epic draw after Fury survived a 12th round knockdown.

Related Topics

Twitter Los Angeles Las Vegas Saudi Arabia Middle East February August September 2018 2020 Event All From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms commitment to help Sudan weather cha ..

7 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

10 hours ago

Tanzania told to resume publishing Covid data

8 hours ago

The show goes on for UK theatres as Covid rules ea ..

8 hours ago

NA offers Fateha for victims of Israeli attacks, A ..

8 hours ago

Govt providing all possible facilities to journali ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.