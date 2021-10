Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight boxing crown on Saturday with a dramatic 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder.

In a stunning battle that saw both fighters floored on multiple occasions, Fury finished the stronger to put Wilder down with a powerful right hook at the T-Mobile Arena.

