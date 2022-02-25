Fury to defend heavyweight title against Whyte at Wembley on April 23

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published February 25, 2022 | 11:14 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Tyson Fury will have his first bout on home soil in nearly four years when he defends his World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title in an all-British clash against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23.

Friday's announcement by veteran co-promoter Frank Warren comes just days after Fury took to social media to confirm Whyte had signed a contract for the bout.

Fury won the WBC title by stopping Deontay Wilder in February 2020, following a split decision draw in the pair's first encounter, and enjoyed a successful first defence with an 11th-round knockout of the American in October last year.

Fury has not had a bout on UK soil since outpointing Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park, Belfast, in August 2018.

