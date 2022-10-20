UrduPoint.com

Fury To Defend World Heavyweight Title Against Chisora

Muhammad Rameez Published October 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Fury to defend world heavyweight title against Chisora

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Tyson Fury will defend his world heavyweight title in an all-British trilogy fight against Derek Chisora in London on December 3 after the collapse of negotiations for a prospective showdown with Anthony Joshua.

The bout against Chisora, whom Fury beat in 2011 and 2014, will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will be the "Gypsy King's" first outing since a routine sixth-round stoppage of another domestic rival, Dillian Whyte, in April.

The unbeaten Fury, whose WBC belt will be on the line, tweeted: "Let's have it then Del Boy!!! See you December 3rd, London!".

Fury's promoter Frank Warren said he was "thrilled" to be putting on a Fury title defence in front of British fans.

"Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world," he said.

"Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April.

This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora." Warren reiterated Fury's plan to take on Joshua's conqueror Oleksandr Usyk in a unification fight early next year.

The Ukrainian previously indicated he had no desire to fight before 2023.

"Tyson can't afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicised undisputed match-up with Usyk in the new year which we're really looking forward to," said Warren.

Fury has beaten his British rival twice before, via a unanimous decision at Wembley in July 2011 and a retirement win three years later at London's ExCel.

The move comes following the collapse of talks for a prospective bout between Fury and British former world heavyweight champion Joshua earlier this month.

Chisora, 38, last fought in July, beating Kubrat Pulev in a split decision at the O2 Arena.

