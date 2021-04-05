UrduPoint.com
Futsal Tournament From April 9

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Futsal Tournament from April 9

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Twin City Hafiz Salman Butt Memorial Soccer Futsal Tournament would kick off from April 9 at Prostar Football Stadium, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi.

According to Adnan Ahmad Malik, Senior Vice President, Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF), as many as 32 teams from Rawalpindi and Islamabad would feature in the event.

"Osama Manzoor is appointed as Organizing Secretary of the tournament to be played on knockout system as per PSFF rules," he said.

He said the officials can register their teams by April 7. "The final match of the tournament will be played on April 11 and prizes will be distributed among the winning teams at the end of the tournament," he said.

The tournament was being organized by Islamabad and Rawalpindi Soccer Futsal Associations in collaboration with the Pakistan Soccer Football Year Federation.

