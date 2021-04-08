UrduPoint.com
Futsal Tournament From Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:32 PM

The Twin City Hafiz Salman Butt Memorial Soccer Futsal Tournament would kick off from Friday (April 9) at Prostar Football Stadium, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi

According to Adnan Ahmad Malik, Senior Vice President, Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF), as many as 32 teams from Rawalpindi and Islamabad were featuring in the event.

He said that the Tournament would be played on knockout system as per PSFF rules. "The final match of the tournament will be played on April 11 and prizes will be distributed among the winning teams at the end of the tournament," he said.

The tournament was being organized by Islamabad and Rawalpindi Soccer Futsal Associations in collaboration with Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation.

