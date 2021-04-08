Futsal Tournament from Friday

The Twin City Hafiz Salman Butt Memorial Soccer Futsal Tournament would kick off from Friday (April 9) at Prostar Football Stadium, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Twin City Hafiz Salman Butt Memorial Soccer Futsal Tournament would kick off from Friday (April 9) at Prostar Football Stadium, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi.

According to Adnan Ahmad Malik, Senior Vice President, Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF), as many as 32 teams from Rawalpindi and Islamabad were featuring in the event.

He said that the Tournament would be played on knockout system as per PSFF rules. "The final match of the tournament will be played on April 11 and prizes will be distributed among the winning teams at the end of the tournament," he said.

The tournament was being organized by Islamabad and Rawalpindi Soccer Futsal Associations in collaboration with Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation.