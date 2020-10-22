Futsal tournament from Nov 6

The 2nd Kings United Floodlight Futsal Tournament would start from November 6 at Lala Musa

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The 2nd Kings United Floodlight Futsal Tournament would start from November 6 at Lala Musa.

According to General Sectretay, Punjab Soccer Futsal Association, Ch. Munir Ahmed, arrangements of the tournament would be finalized in the organizing committee meeting which will be held on October 25.

All districts teams would take part in the tournament on knock out basis under PSFF rules and the registration/entry fee will be Rs 1000.