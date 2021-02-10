Future of our junior KP badminton players is bright, says international coach Nadeem Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Omar Jahangir, Daniel, Mohammad Ziad, Afnan and Hamza played a key role in the victory of the province in the National Junior Badminton Championship, international Senior coach Nadeem Khan told APP here on Wednesday.

In the National Junior Badminton Championship played in Charsadda, the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the event by fulfilling the efforts and hopes of the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Looking at the performances of the key players it is clear that the future of our junior badminton players is bright and bright. He also said that Jahangir won the men's singles U19 event as the runner-up of this event was won by Daniel.

He said that our entire team has excelled in the National Junior Badminton Championship. He said all credit goes to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, DG Afsandar Khattak for ensuring all facilities to the players of not only badminton but to the entire games by holding camps including giving financial support.

He said Omer Jehangir is the only player in Pakistan who have national titles of U14, U15, U16, U17, U18 and now U19 as well. His consistency form shows that he is hardworking and with the grace of Almighty Allah very soon becomes the National Champion.

Similarly, our player Qari Adnan, a former national junior champion and also position holder of the South Asian Championship. He represented the province in the senior for the first time and gave stunning performances by upsetting seeded players in the National Championship, also held in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charssadda. It is to be noted that due to the efforts and hard work of the two international coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah, KP badminton players have been national junior champions for the last five years while KP women team consecutively won the National Junior title for five years.