Gabin Jabba First ever Snow Judo competition played in Gabin Jabba Swat

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) ::First ever Snow Judo competition played at scenic Gabin Jabba Swat in connection with the Sports and Culture Festival in the history of Pakistan in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) and district administration Swat on Monday.

Gabin Jabba which means in Pashto honey marshes is located approximately 65 km from Mingora on Matta sakhra road Swat valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the province of Pakistan. It is an area in Swat valley, with green meadows, thick forests, snow-clad mountains, mineral springs, and high peaks. Gabin Jabba elevation is 2582m (8471ft) from sea level. This area remained under the clouds of terrorism for a very long time.

The purpose of holding various sports competitions and culture events part of the festivity was to promote the cause "Spread peace through sports. He said to attract the international tourist towards one of the most beautiful Valley in the World " to the native of the area and to the people of Pakistan that it is the place of peace rather than terrorism, that's why we have organized the Festival of men, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan said.

Pakistan and the entire region around it are often talked about in the news because of the violence that has been prevailing for too many years. The natives of the area enjoyed the Judo and other competitions of different sports with a good number of spectators there to watch the events.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association, an affiliated body of the Pakistan Judo Federation has successfully conducted the First Snow Inter-Region Judo Championship-2021 at Gabin Jabba Swat.

The President of KP Judo Association and the Vice President of Pakistan Judo Federation Masood Ahmad appreciated the effort of the Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan and Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Kashif Farman for extending tremendous support in holding Snow Judo at the high altitude. He said that it was our first experience to organize the event in Snow, and such events will be organized in this area in the future in collaboration with the local government to hunt the talent from the area.

Before the Snow Judo Competition, the Anthem of Pakistan and the International Judo Federation were also played. Regional Sports Officer Kashif said, we know that conditions can be difficult and challenging, but when people such as the leaders of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Judo Federation have the will to change things, they can change the world.

Event details:- The event was organized from 26th and 27th February 2021 in 5 different categories of Men (-50Kg,-60Kg, -70Kg,-90Kg and open Weight at Gabin Jabba Swat. Peshawar with 2 Gold and 2 Silver Medals got the first position. Merged District with getting 1 Gold, 1 Silver got second while Mardan and Kohat with 1 Gold, 1 Silver 1 bronze got third and fourth Position respectively.

Results: 50 kG : 1) Umer (Peshawar) 2) Khuzafa (Mardan) 3) Ijaz (Kohat) -60KG: 1) Khaista Umer (Mardan) 2) Shakir (Merged Distt) 3) Fawad (Luckki Marwat) -70 KG 1) Usman (Kohat) 2) Abbas (Peshawar) 3) Abbas (Swat) -90 KG 1) Jawad (Peshawar) 2) Shaheen (Peshawar) 3) Hamza (Merged Distt) Open KG 1) Ihsan (Merged Distt) 2) Farooq (Swat)3) Fawad (Lakki Marwat)