Gabin Jabba snow sports festival continue for second day

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The three-day Snow and Sports Festival continued on the second day in Gabin Jabba under the auspices of the district administration Swat and Culture and Tourism Authority.

Gabin Jabba is fully covered with heavy snow and an attractive site for tourism with hundreds and thousands of local and foreign tourists turning up this year too by enjoying the snow-covered peaks besides the ongoing Snow Sports and Culture event being in progress under the aegis of Regional Sports Officer Malakanad Kashif Farhan, having the support of district administration Swat and KP Culture and Tourism Authority.

Stalls of handicrafts including regional handicraft items have also been set up in which tourists have shown great interest. District Youth Officer Farhad Ali Khan and other important personalities were present.

The snow sports festival is featuring a snow marathon race, tug-of-war, martial arts, cycling and weightlifting competitions.

In the Taekwondo competitions held on the first and second day, Universal academy won the trophy while the players of Swat Taekwondo Academy got the second position. Syed Haseebullah, Ahmed Hayat, Muhammad Hayat, Sartaj, Shaukat, Abdullah, Talah Khan, and Hasher in different weight categories got positions.

Nauman won the gold medal while Swat Academy's Azaan Khan, Zaryab Khan, Shawal Khan, Ubaidullah, Ilyan, Okasha, Faizan and Shahid won the silver medal in the Women's event Alvina bagged the gold medal.

Cycling events, marathon races, and other competitions were also held in which the youth took an active part.

On the last day of the festival, a prize distribution ceremony would also be organized.