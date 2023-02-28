UrduPoint.com

Gabin Jabba Snow Sports Festival Ends With Sweet Memories

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Gabin Jabba Snow Sports Festival ends with sweet memories

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Gabin Jabba Snow sports Festival has come to an end with all its grandeur and sweet memories, here at hills top.

A large number of local and foreign tourists turned up and enjoyed the three-day festival - organized by District Administration and the Culture and Tourism Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CTAKP) - that ended on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Wazir was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Trophies, certificates and cash prizes were awarded to the position holders. DPO Shafiullah Gandapur, ADC Sohail Khan, ADC Abdul Laif, AC Matta Abdul Qayyum Khan, RSO Kashif Farhan, District Youth Officer Farhad Ali Khan and others were present.

On the last day of the festival, cycling, marathons, tug of war, and weight lifting contests were held.

In the cycling event, Abu Zar won first position, followed by Bilal and Talha at second and third respectively. In the marathon, Swat Runners got the first, Swat Road Liners the second and Khawaja Khela Club third position.

In the tug-of-war, Swat Green won the first position by defeating Swat Red by three to zero.

On the occasion of 'Shahid Maling Group', Shahid Ali Khan performed the magic of his art. In the festival, famous Pashto singers Heshmat Sahar, Imran Khan, Shahzad Khyal, Wasal Khyal, Shaukat Mehmood, Zubair Nawaz graced the event with their performances.

The most beautiful and challenging five-kilometer cycling race was organized in the festival, which started from Loka and ended at Gabin Jabba top. A total of 40 cyclists participated in the race. Three different categories, senior, junior and mountain bike category were included.

The festival included a playground for tourists and their children, magic show, handicraft stalls, tourist information desk, and folk dances.

The youth participated in the festival in large numbers. Last year also this festival was organized in a perfect manner and this year too, the Gabin Jabba Sports Festival attracted both local and foreign tourists, as well as families and children.

