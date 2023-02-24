UrduPoint.com

Gabin Jabba Snow Sports Festival From Feb 26: RSO Malakand

Muhammad Rameez Published February 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Gabin Jabba Snow Sports Festival from Feb 26: RSO Malakand

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The three-day Snow sports and Culture Festival, organized by District Administration Swat and Culture and Tourism Authority, will start from Sunday (February 26) in picturesque and fascinating Gabin Jabba, District Swat.

This was stated by Regional Sports Officer Malakand Kashif Farhan while talking to media men here on Friday. He said all preparations have been completed and Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan and Deputy Commissioner Swat Irfanullah Wazir will officially inaugurate it.

Kashif Farhan said that like every year, Gabin Jabba Snow and Sports Festival was going to start from February 26 and will continue up till February 28. The festival was inaugurated by Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan and Deputy Commissioner Swat Irfanullah Wazir.

Kashif Farhan accompanied by ADC Sohail Khan, ADC Abdul Latif, Assistant Commissioner Matta Abdul Qayyum Khan, RSO Kashif Farhan and other personalities will attend the briefing.

Kashif Farhan said that the festival would have Tug-of-War, Martial Arts, Cycling and Weightlifting competitions besides stalls of handicraft, food and drink and music concerts to entertain tourists and locals.

He said, famous singers and comedians including Jamshed Ali Khan, Hashmat Sahar, Imran Khan, Shehzad Khyal, Syed Rehman Shinu, Wasil Khyal, Shaukat Mehmood, Zubair Nawaz and Mirawas Khan will perform during the show.

He said, the group of Shahid Ali Khan will exhibit magic besides performances on Rabab, Sitar and Dholak (dolls), he added.

