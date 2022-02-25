UrduPoint.com

Gabin Jabba Snow Sports Festival Postponed For Two-day Due To Heavy Snowfall

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Gabin Jabba Snow Sports Festival postponed for two-day due to heavy snowfall

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The most awaited Gabin Jabba Snow sports Festival has been postponed for two days due to continuous snowfall and heavy rain, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan told media on Friday.

He said the decision of the postponement was taken for the safety and security of the tourists, both local and foreign.

He said that Gabin Jabba Sports Festival was supposed to start on Friday but due to heavy snowfall and torrential rain since last night, the decision of the postponement was taken.

He said now the opening ceremony of the festival would be organized on February 27 while the festival will continue till February 28.

The festival has been postponed for two days due to incessant snowfall and inclement weather, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan said. In view of this situation, it has been decided to postpone the festival for two days, he confirmed.

He said that accommodation facilities have been provided to tourists, players, officials related to the festival at various hotels in Swat so that they can enjoy the snowfall here.

The Gabin Jabba Sports Festival will start on Sunday and the events will start after the opening ceremony.

Due to continuous snowfall in Gabin Jabba, the opening event was postponed till Sunday morning. All activities are postponed till Sunday as we could not compromise on the safety and security of visitors, tourists and sportspeople, Junaid Khan said.

"Everyone visiting Gabin Jabba is our guest and we will be providing them accommodation in hotels in Swat. They can enjoy their stay and visit areas where snow falls is not happening like Fizza Gat, Riverside area, Bahrain and Madain, Marghazar (White palace), Archeological sites in Barikot, Salampur Shawls markets. Chail Bishigram trout hatcheries in Madain, Swat Museum, Karakar top at Barikot," he concluded.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Sports Swat Visit Riverside Bahrain Barikot Junaid Khan February Sunday Market Media Event All Top

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 3 (Eliminator II) Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 Play-off 3 (Eliminator II) Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Scor ..

32 minutes ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master P ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master Processor and Uni-Curve design

2 hours ago
 GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK ..

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK OF TRUSTED INFLUENCERS AND PUB ..

4 hours ago
 Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

4 hours ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

5 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>