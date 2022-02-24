Gabin Jabba Snow Sports Festival to start from Friday: Kashif Farhan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The second Snow Sports and Cultural Festival will be held on February 25 at Gabin Jabba in the Swat Valley with all arrangements having been made for the three-day festival, Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan told APP here on Thursday.

He said Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan is heading the Organizing Committee with other members comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Irfan Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Matta Latif Khan, DPO Swat, Head of the Rescue 1122.

He said, the Gabin Jabba Snow Festival will run from February 25-27. The festival would feature winter sports, especially ski competitions, besides music performances to highlight regional culture.

The festival will also feature stalls of a variety of handicrafts, including a variety of food, he added. Kashif Farhan said every evening the festival would end with music night performances while colorful programs were also part of the festival to highlight the regional culture.

Special arrangements had been made for families and children in the festival in which a play area has also been set up for the children.

He said number of tourists was increasing day by day which was a great achievement.

Tourists from all over the world are taking interest in the tourist destinations of Malakand Division and now along with them, places like Gabin Jabba have also been introduced to the world where tourists are coming.

He said this would be the second major festival this month after Kalam Festival in which various sports and cultural events would be organized. Kashif said besides Judo, Wushu, Ski, TeQ Ball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Weightlifting, Mass Wrestling and Archery, Food Stalls, Traditional Stalls, Food Courts, Children's Games, Ice Village, Khattak Dance, and Rabab.

There will be Kalashi drama and traditional songs as well.

At the request of the Chief Minister, the best arrangements have been made for the festival this year as well, Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan said when contacted.

He said the provincial government was taking steps for the promotion of tourism which was yielding positive results.