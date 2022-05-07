UrduPoint.com

Gad Manara Club Wins Inter-Club Football Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published May 07, 2022 | 04:32 PM

Gad Manara club wins Inter-Club Football Cup

The Inter-Club Football Tournament organized by District Sports Office Swabi ended at Swabi Sports Complex Bamkhel wherein Gad Manara clinched the title after defeating Swabi Football Academy by 1-0

In which various football clubs of Swabi took full part. The final match was played between Gad Manara Football Club and Swabi Football Academy. After an interesting match, Gad Manara Football Club won the tournament by defeating Swabi Football Academy 1-0.

The special guest of the final match ceremony was Deputy Commissioner Swabi Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan.

In addition, the event was attended by a large number of local leaders, political and social figures and spectators.

The special guest of the final match, Deputy Commissioner Swabi gave 20,000 cash prizes to the 1st winner team and 10,000 cash prizes to the 2nd runner-up team and distributed shields.

Finally, Deputy Commissioner Swabi commended the District Sports Officer Tariq Muhammad for organizing such a successful tournament and directed him to conduct more such events and activities in future.

