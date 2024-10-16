Gaddafi stadium to be transformed into world-class venue

PCB Director Infrastructure Qazi Jawwad Ahmad has said that Gaddafi Stadium will be transformed into a world-class venue by December 31 flaunting exciting changes for enhanced fan experience during and beyond ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) PCB Director Infrastructure Qazi Jawwad Ahmad has said that Gaddafi Stadium will be transformed into a world-class venue by December 31 flaunting exciting changes for enhanced fan experience during and beyond ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

During the media walk-through of Gaddafi Stadium's massive up-gradation project here on Wednesday, he said Gaddafi Stadium’s new pavilion will feature five-star facilities for players, match officials, partners and dignitaries, meeting ICC’s highest standards for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

"Spectator capacity at Gaddafi Stadium to increase from 21,500 to over 34,000 as part of PCB's redesign plans," he said talking about salient features of the renovation work.

He further briefed that spectators will be brought closer to the action as enclosures move 20 feet forward, adding that new imported seats, cutting-edge high-res replay screens and other upgrades will ensure a premium match-day experience for Pakistan cricket supporters.

"Floodlight towers will boast latest LED lights to enhance the quality of live broadcasts, ensuring a brighter viewing experience for fans around the world," he added.

He said Gaddafi Stadium’s advanced floodlight towers, screens, and chairs will be re-purposed for other venues, raising the bar for cricket venues nationwide.

The Director Infrastructure said work on redesign and renovation of the Gaddafi stadium is being undertaken round the clock.

Qazi told the journalists that under the leadership of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB is confident of meeting the 31 December deadline.