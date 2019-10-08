UrduPoint.com
Gaddafi Stadium To Turn Pink As PCB Joins Hand With Pink Ribbon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:02 PM

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi to attend the ceremony along with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019) For the first time in history, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will turn pink as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joins hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer.

A ceremony will be held before the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which will be attended by Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

The President will pin pink ribbons on both team captains, while players and match officials will don the ribbons over the course of the match.

The stumps for the last T2oI of the ongoing series will be branded in pink. All sponsors of the series will also be changing their branding colours in the ground to pink.

The PCB encourage fans to wear pink to the Wednesday’s fixture.

Pakistan has the highest burden of breast cancer amongst all Asian countries and this initiative is a part of #PINKtober, which is breast cancer awareness month.

As many as 12,000 ribbons will be distributed among the crowd and 750 pink coloured shirts will be handed out to the spectators in various stands.

One in nine women is at a high risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. However, if detected at an early stage, chances of survival increase over 90 per cent.

