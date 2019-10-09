UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gaddafi Stadium To Turn Pink As PCB Joins Hand With Pink Ribbon

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:03 AM

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand with Pink Ribbon

For the first time in history, Lahore's historic Gaddafi Stadium will turn pink as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joins hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):For the first time in history, Lahore's historic Gaddafi Stadium will turn pink as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joins hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer.

A ceremony will be held before the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which would be attended by Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Tuesday.

"The president will pin pink ribbons on both team captains, while players and match officials will don the ribbons over the course of the match," he said.

The stumps for the last T2oI of the ongoing series will be branded in pink.

All sponsors of the series will also be changing their branding colours in the ground to pink, he added.

"The PCB encourages fans to wear pink for the Wednesday's fixture", he said adding "Pakistan has the highest burden of breast cancer amongst all Asian countries and this initiative is a part of #PINKtober, which is breast cancer awareness month." The spokesman said as many as 12,000 ribbons will be distributed among the crowd and 750 pink coloured shirts will be handed out to the spectators in various stands.

One in nine women is at a high risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. However, if detected at an early stage, chances of survival increase over 90 per cent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sri Lanka PCB Women Breast Cancer All Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

3 minutes ago

New IMF chief Georgieva says world suffering 'sync ..

5 minutes ago

OIC moot stresses upon heritage protection, conser ..

6 minutes ago

Time is money: Paris thief swipes $840k watch from ..

25 minutes ago

Speakers call for UN resolution implementation in ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.