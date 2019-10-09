Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand with Pink Ribbon

For the first time in history, Lahore's historic Gaddafi Stadium will turn pink as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joins hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):For the first time in history, Lahore's historic Gaddafi Stadium will turn pink as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joins hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer.

A ceremony will be held before the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which would be attended by Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Tuesday.

"The president will pin pink ribbons on both team captains, while players and match officials will don the ribbons over the course of the match," he said.

The stumps for the last T2oI of the ongoing series will be branded in pink.

All sponsors of the series will also be changing their branding colours in the ground to pink, he added.

"The PCB encourages fans to wear pink for the Wednesday's fixture", he said adding "Pakistan has the highest burden of breast cancer amongst all Asian countries and this initiative is a part of #PINKtober, which is breast cancer awareness month." The spokesman said as many as 12,000 ribbons will be distributed among the crowd and 750 pink coloured shirts will be handed out to the spectators in various stands.

One in nine women is at a high risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. However, if detected at an early stage, chances of survival increase over 90 per cent.