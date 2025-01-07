Gaddafi Stadium Upgrdation Nears Completion
January 07, 2025
The up-gradation of Gaddafi stadium is all but complete as 100 percent grey structure work has been completed while finishing work is being undertaken at a rapid pace
Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi was informed on the progress of work during his visit of the stadium here on Monday.
Chairman PCB conducted a detailed visit to the stadium Monday to review the progress of the renovation project. During the visit, Mr Naqvi inspected the construction work across all areas of the facility, including the main building’s floors, and walked up to the top tiers of the general enclosures to personally assess the improved view of the ground.
The stadium is set to emerge as a world-class facility with a seating capacity exceeding 34,000. Installation of brand-new scoreboards on both sides of the stadium is also underway.
The installation of state-of-the-art floodlights is in its final phase, ensuring unparalleled visibility for players and spectators alike after sunset. Additionally, enhancements in general enclosures have improved the ground view, providing a superior experience for fans.
Expressing his satisfaction with the progress, Chairman PCB commended the efforts of the workers and acknowledged their dedication in maintaining the project’s momentum despite challenging winter conditions and dense fog. He lauded the remarkable transformation and noted the improved fan experience from the general enclosures.
The Chairman met with workers on-site to appreciate their hard work and urged the team to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated timeline.
"This project is advancing swiftly despite adverse weather conditions. We are committed to delivering a fully renovated and modernised Gaddafi Stadium before the ICC Champions Trophy. It will stand as a symbol of excellence and pride for Pakistan cricket," said Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi.
The project director from the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) briefed the Chairman on the progress, while key officials including PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed, Advisor Mr Aamir Mir and representatives from NESPAK were also present during the visit.
