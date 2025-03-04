Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second semi-final

(@Abdulla99267510)

After less than 30 minutes of rain, roof of a VIP enclosure restroom starts leaking which raises concerns about stadium’s structural integrity

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2025) The construction quality of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, prepared in record time for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, has been exposed by rainfall ahed of hte second semi-final match on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The stadium was renovated in a short time with intense efforts to meet ICC Champions Trophy standards, achieving a record for swift completion. However, the ongoing pleasant and rainy weather in Lahore has revealed flaws in the construction.

After less than 30 minutes of rain, the roof of a VIP enclosure restroom began leaking which raised concerns about the stadium’s structural integrity.

Gaddafi Stadium had recently been revamped for the ICC Champions Trophy, following which PCB Chairman organized a ceremony to honor the workers involved in the project.

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan and renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle strongly criticized PCB over the stadium's failure to dry the ground after the rain.

Michael Vaughan stated, “If Pakistan lacks the infrastructure, super soppers, and financial resources, then the ICC should intervene,”.

Harsha Bhogle added, “If the Champions Trophy final is held in Lahore and it rains for just 30 minutes, the match will be postponed to the reserve day, which is unacceptable. The drainage system must be improved,”.

The sources said that the waterproofing work at the stadium could not be completed before the Champions Trophy 2025 and would be finalized immediately after the tournament.