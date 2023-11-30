Open Menu

Galatasaray Fightback Puts Man Utd On Brink Of Champions League Exit

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 30, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Galatasaray fightback puts Man Utd on brink of Champions League exit

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted his side are going in the right direction despite a 3-3 draw at Galatasaray on Wednesday that leaves the Red Devils on the brink of Champions League elimination.

United twice let a two-goal lead slip in Istanbul as costly errors from goalkeeper Andre Onana and poor finishing left them still bottom of Group A.

Ten Hag's side need to beat Bayern Munich in their final match at Old Trafford to have any chance of qualifying.

But even victory over the German champions will not be enough if Galatasaray beat FC Copenhagen in two weeks' time or the Danish champions take at least four points from their final two matches.

"We are going in the right direction so I know we will be successful in the long-term but if you want to stay in the Champions League you need to win these games," said Ten Hag.

"I was pleased with how we played but at the same time I have to criticise the team because the defending is not good enough.

We are leading 3-1 and we cannot afford mistakes as it makes a difference."

A huge banner unfurled before kick-off said "Welcome to Hell" but the vociferous Galatasaray crowd were silenced by two United goals inside 20 minutes.

Alejandro Garnacho scored one of the all-time great Premier League goals with a stunning overhead kick to put United on course to victory at Everton on Sunday.

The Argentine's opener was less spectacular but still impressive as he rifled into the roof of the net from Bruno Fernandes' pass.

Fernandes then produced a powerful, dipping strike from outside the box that left Fernando Muslera helpless.

United's five Champions League games this season have produced 26 goals.

And failing to hold onto leads has been a recurring failing from Ten Hag's side.

Twice Galatasaray came from behind at Old Trafford to secure their first Champions League away win for 10 years and they opened the door to the Turkish giants once more.

Related Topics

Poor German Same Istanbul Lead Old Trafford Manchester United Sunday From Bayern Premier League

Recent Stories

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

1 hour ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

13 hours ago
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

15 hours ago
 Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in j ..

Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in judge threatening case

15 hours ago
 Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

15 hours ago
 Salik for making plan to steer country out of cris ..

Salik for making plan to steer country out of crises

15 hours ago
 Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelin ..

Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelines

15 hours ago
 DC South administers polio vaccine drops to childr ..

DC South administers polio vaccine drops to children in school

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports